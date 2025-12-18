You can now start customizing your Wear OS watch face with Androidify bots

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google revived its Androidify app back in September, with AI-created custom bugdroid avatars.

Shortly thereafter, we spotted work on a Wear OS version, but it wasn’t yet public.

Today Androidify for Wear OS formally launches, letting you make your own personalized watch faces.

For all the fantastic tools Google builds to help organize, simplify, and just improve our day-to-day lives, sometimes it’s the silly ones that we end up caring about most. And why not? When they’re entertaining and well executed, even Google goofiest products can definitely still impress. A few months back, we got a very good example of one of these with the launch of Androidify — and now it’s getting even better.

Androidify taps into Gemini’s generative AI powers to create personalized bugdroid avatars based on the photo you upload. And while we’ve had a whole lot of fun playing with what it can create, we also noticed that Google was working on a Wear OS version of Androidify.

While we were able to bring you an early preview of that in action, showing off the custom watch faces it could help you make, at the time this functionality wasn’t yet publicly available.

Today, that finally changes, as Google formally announces Wear OS support with Androidify’s latest update.

If you’re as big a fan of these weird little green guys as we are, give it a shot on your own smartwatch. Or if you’re more just curious how this got made, Google’s also got an exhaustive behind-the-scenes deep dive into the app’s development. And we would love to follow Google right down that rabbit hole, but right now we are FAR too busy generating more bugdroid avatars.

