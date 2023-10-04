Google's latest statue has Bugdroid flipping for some upside-down cake

Dave Burke

TL;DR Google has unveiled the latest dessert-themed statue in its collection.

The statue features a Bugdroid doing a handstand on a layer of cake.

The statue is meant to commemorate Android 14’s “upside down cake” code name.

Google has a habit of unveiling new statues every time a new version of Android is launched. Back in May, at its I/O event, the company had a Bugdroid dressed up in a space suit, borrowing from the space-themed logo used for Android 14. The company now has a new statue commemorating Android 14’s code name.

As you may know, Google has a penchant for using dessert-themed code names for every version of its OS. Although Google stopped using these codenames publically, the practice is still going on. For Android 14, Google gave the OS the code name “upside down cake.”

After Google finished its Pixel hardware event today, the tech giant debuted the latest addition to its collection of Bugdroid statues.

Dave Burke

As you can see in the image above, there’s a Bugdroid wearing a number 14 jersey doing a one-handed handstand on a platform. The number 14 on the jersey stands for the 14th edition of Android. And you can probably see where this is going, but the platform is meant to be a layer of cake with the Bugdroid in an upside-down position.

Android 14 starts rolling out today on Pixel devices. The update will bring a number of features and improvements, such as Health Connect integration and new customization features. Every Pixel from the Pixel 4a (5G) and up is eligible for the update.

If you have a Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, or some other Android phone, you’ll have to wait a little longer to get Android 14. It’s currently unknown when exactly these brands will launch their versions of the new OS.

Comments