NewPipe adds Android Auto support, bringing YouTube to your car screen

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto still doesn’t support the official YouTube app, but NewPipe can now fill that gap.

The update lets you access playlists, history, and search from your car’s screen.

Of course, you’ll only be able to watch while parked.

Android Auto has always been pretty strict about what kinds of apps are allowed, but Google is starting to loosen up now, and NewPipe isn’t wasting any time. Thanks to the latest app update, the open-source YouTube alternative now works on your car’s infotainment screen.

In a blog post, the NewPipe team says you can now browse your watch history, load playlists, or search for new content within Android Auto. The developers still urge caution when using the feature, even though Google already has guardrails to prevent you from getting distracted as you’re cruising along.

If YouTube on Android Auto sounds familiar, it’s probably because people have been hacking together ways to watch the ubiquitous streaming service in the car for a while. These workarounds usually involve third-party tools like CarStream or screen mirroring their phone, but they’re usually a bit clunky and prone to breaking. This is an early example of video playback arriving through Android Auto’s official app support, with no trickery needed.

This update follows Google’s broader plan to allow more app categories on Android Auto. Video and browser apps are now officially on the roadmap, with limited functionality in parked mode and an audio-only option coming to Android Automotive.

You won’t find NewPipe on the Play Store, but it’s easy enough to grab from the project’s website or the F-Droid catalog if you want to give it a spin.

