The best shows to binge watch in 2023 from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more

Binging is the new normal for watching TV. Fans can race through entire seasons of their favorite shows as fast as they like. The trend arguably started with DVD boxed sets but really kicked into high gear with the advent of streaming and seasons of Netflix and its competitors‘ original series dropped all at once as opposed to the old weekly rollout. Some shows have really thrived in the binging age, with more new titles launching every week, so it makes sense to ask, which are the best binge shows you can watch?

Read on for our list of the best binging shows to watch all at once.

What makes a show binge-worthy? We can’t offer a list of the best binge shows without breaking down what actually makes a show bing-worthy. You can binge any show after all, so what makes a show stand apart, specifically?

Some shows just work well on a weekly roll-out model. They’re more episodic, or they’re slow burns that reward taking your time and pondering one week’s events before the next week’s payoff.

Other shows hook you in, keeping you up late on a week night as you blow through episode after episode because you can’t stop watching. It’s not that they’re better. Rather, they just inspire compulsive viewing habits.

The 26 best binge shows

HBO

Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

AMC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 43-58 minutes per episode

43-58 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Vince Gilligan

Vince Gilligan Main cast: Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt

Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 9.5 – IMDB / 96% – Rotten Tomatoes Breaking Bad is about a high school science teacher who starts cooking meth and becomes a career criminal when he’s diagnosed with cancer. The popular AMC drama sees Walter White rising through the ranks of the criminal drug trade while endangering his family in search of glory.

The show is a fascinating example of binging supremacy. While it was a hit on the cable network from day one, its ratings exploded after fans got to catch up (by binging it) on Netflix, in a process Vox calls “The Netflix Effect.” With smart writing, top-notch acting, a distinct visual style, and tons of suspense, the show is hard to stop watching, which is why it benefits from a good binge session. If you like The Sopranos, Ozark, and Weeds, you’re likely to get into it.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

The Sopranos (1999-2007)

HBO

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 43-75 minutes per episode

43-75 minutes per episode Director/Creator: David Chase

David Chase Main cast: James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli

James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 9.2 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes The Sopranos follows a member of a New Jersey crime family climbing the ranks as he works with a therapist to figure out what’s missing in his life. The family drama crime show’s episodes flow smoothly into each other and are a pleasure to watch back to back.

One of the prototypical examples of prestige TV, HBO’s mobster mainstay has enjoyed a renaissance as members of Gen Z get hooked on it after 15 years off the air. That’s thanks in no small part to its availability on HBO Max. Unlike fans who watched as it aired week-to-week, new viewers get to binge the whole thing, and it’s very well suited to bulk viewing.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on HBO Max.

Stranger Things (2016-ongoing)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 42-150 minutes per episode

42-150 minutes per episode Director/Creator: The Duffer Brothers

The Duffer Brothers Main cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes Netflix’s flagship show sees a group of youngsters in a small Indiana town facing off against supernatural forces and a government conspiracy hidden right under their noses. The coming-of-age drama sees the youngsters growing up together as they face off against evil.

The seasons of Stranger Things have come out all at once, giving fans a chance to speed through each one over a weekend. While seasons sometimes come out years apart, the standalone seasons are fun to watch without too many breaks. They’re not particularly episodic, instead telling one big story that’s hard to turn away from until the finales.

The Expanse (2015-2022)

Amazon

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14 and TV-MA

TV-14 and TV-MA Runtime: 42-63 minutes per episode

42-63 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby

Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby Main cast: Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar

Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar Genre: Sci-fi/drama

Sci-fi/drama Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 94% – Rotten Tomatoes Often billed as Game of Thrones in space, The Expanse is set hundreds of years in the future, after Earth has colonized Mars and the Asteroid Belt, with all three civilizations now at odds. The small crew of a non-partisan ship operates at the center of these conflicts, working to establish peace on various fronts as apocalyptic threats loom over them and the galaxy.

If you like rich world-building and complex characters, The Expanse is a perfect binge-watch. It combines the best elements of Star Trek with more grounded political intrigue and conflict. Perfect for fans of Battlestar Galactica, Raised by Wolves, or Killjoys.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Check out: Shows like The Expanse

The Flight Attendant (2020-2022)

WarnerMedia

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 37-49 minutes per episode

37-49 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Steve Yockey

Steve Yockey Main cast: Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, T. R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Rosie Perez

Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, T. R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Rosie Perez Genre: Mystery/comedy/drama

Mystery/comedy/drama Ratings: 7.1 – IMDB / 91% – Rotten Tomatoes A Hitchcockian mystery about a flight attendant who wakes up after a night of blackout drinking next to the dead body of a man she slept with, The Flight Attendant is full of twists and turns that reward a close viewing and sharp memory.

One of HBO Max’s first original streaming series is also one of its best binge shows. While The Flight Attendant aired weekly, it really does pay off to go back and watch it faster than that. If you’re a fan of quirky whodunnits like Knives Out or Only Murders in the Building, you won’t want to miss it.

I May Destroy You (2020)

HBO

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 28-35 minutes per episode

28-35 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel Main cast: Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu

Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu Genre: Dark comedy/drama

Dark comedy/drama Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / 98% – Rotten Tomatoes In HBO’s I May Destroy You, a viral Twitter-celebrity-turned-novelist in her 20s is struggling to meet a deadline on her next novel. Looking to blow off steam, she enjoys a night out with friends. The next morning, thinking back to a blurry night of half-remembered partying, she comes to the disturbing realization that she was raped. She enlists the help of her friends as she backtracks and seeks answers about exactly what happened.

Some viewers will undoubtedly want to space out their experience of I May Destroy You. The dark comedy is certainly not light viewing. Created by Michaela Coel for BBC and HBO, it’s a stunning, smart, and sensitive look at the social dynamics that follow sexual assault, and its loose structure lends itself well to binge-watching.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on HBO Max.

The Office (2005-2013)

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 22 minutes per episode

22 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Greg Daniels

Greg Daniels Main cast: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer

Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer Genre: Sitcom/workplace comedy/mockumentary

Sitcom/workplace comedy/mockumentary Ratings: 9 – IMDB / 81% – Rotten Tomatoes The show follows the employees of a paper company, going through the boring day-to-day of an office job with an absurdly inept boss. It’s a cartoonishly hilarious portrait of something almost universally relatable.

The Office seems to be one of the premier binging shows. Fans were nearly in mourning when it left Netflix, but it’s now available on Peacock. The Office is a comfort show for many. It’s easy to rewatch. You can put it on before going to sleep and let it play through multiple episodes before conking out. The series is a great compliment to other comedy mockumentaries like Parks and Recreation, What We De in the Shadows, Modern Family, and Arrested Development.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Only Murders in the Building (2021-ongoing)

Hulu

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 26-38 minutes per episode

26-38 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Steve Martin, John Hoffman Main cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez Genre: Mystery/comedy

Mystery/comedy Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / 99% – Rotten Tomatoes An irresistible whodunnit, Only Murders in the Building is a mystery comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The three are neighbors, all addicted to the same true crime podcast. When a murder in their building makes their paths cross, the three hatch a plan to solve the crime and make a podcast about it.

Nearly every episode of Only Murders in the Building ends with a major revelation or cliffhanger, so it’s hard to stop once you get going. If you like recent whodunnits like Knives Out and Confess, Fletch, you won’t want to miss it.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Hulu.

GLOW (2017-2019)

Netflix GLOW

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 26-46 minutes per episode

26-46 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch

Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch Main cast: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Marc Maron

Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Marc Maron Genre: Comedy/drama

Comedy/drama Ratings: 8 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes GLOW looks at a group of women in the 1980s who build a women’s wrestling league from the ground up. It’s part sports drama and part workplace comedy, and it’s based on the real Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling circuit.

Cancelled too soon, GLOW is one of the best Netflix original series, and it’s among the best binge shows too. Episodes are structured well for sporadic viewing, but the characters are so richly drawn and compelling that you’ll likely want to immediately spend more time with them when the credits roll. Check it out if you enjoyed A League of Their Own, Minx, Physical, or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

The Leftovers (2014-2017)

HBO

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 51-72 minutes per episode

51-72 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta

Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta Main cast: Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Ann Dowd, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler

Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Ann Dowd, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler Genre: Mystery/drama

Mystery/drama Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 91% – Rotten Tomatoes The Leftoves tells the story of a world coming to terms with loss and grief when 2% of all people mysteriously vanish. The series is beautiful and heartbreaking. It’s also extremely bingeable.

The Leftovers hasn’t achieved the kind of legacy of other HBO shows like The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, but it’s one of the premium cable network’s very best shows, and it has a pretty vocal following. It’s bleak and dark, but if it works for you, you’ll have trouble stopping once you start.

A League of Their Own (2022-ongoing)

Amazon

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 46-60 minutes per episode

46-60 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Will Graham, Abbi Jacobson

Will Graham, Abbi Jacobson Main cast: Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden

Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden Genre: Comedy/sports drama/romance

Comedy/sports drama/romance Ratings: 7.5 – IMDB / 94% – Rotten Tomatoes Based on the 1992 Penny Marshall film, Amazon’s A League of Their Own expands on the basic premise of the baseball classic. During World War Two, women finally have a chance to play professional baseball. The series follows one such team and its colorful cast of players. On the sidelines, Black women excluded from the pro teams also try to carve out a place for themselves in the game.

A League of Their Own tells one continuous story and rewards binge-viewing. It’s also a terrific show, with rich characters and clever writing. Fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and GLOW won’t want to miss it.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Superstore (2015-2021)

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 22 minutes per episode

22 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Justin Spitzer

Justin Spitzer Main cast: America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Mark McKinney, Kaliko Kauahi

America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Mark McKinney, Kaliko Kauahi Genre: Workplace comedy

Workplace comedy Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes Follow the staff of a Wal-Mart-like department store in this NBC sitcom, one of the best comedy series of the last decade. Rarely leaving the store itself, the series explores dynamics between coworkers and management in hilarious, relatable scenarios.

If you like shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, then be sure to add Superstore to your watchlist. It’s great to watch in small batches, or you can speed through the whole series.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Daredevil (2015-2018)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 46-61 minutes per episode

46-61 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Drew Goddard

Drew Goddard Main cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio

Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio Genre: Action/superhero/legal drama

Action/superhero/legal drama Ratings: 8.6 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes Daredevil follows blind attorney Matt Murdock, who defends the defenseless in court during the day but moonlights as the masked vigilante Daredevil by night. Matt was blinded as a child in an accident that also heightened his other senses, giving him a kind of radar sense to fight bad guys like the criminal Kingpin.

Dark and gritty, Daredevil is one of the best MCU shows to date. While devised as a Netflix original, part of the Defenders franchise, Daredevil is now on Disney Plus with other MCU shows. You can binge your way through it ahead of the relaunch/reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, also heading to the Disney streamer.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Severance (2022-ongoing)

Apple TV Plus

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 40-57 minutes per episode

40-57 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Dan Erickson

Dan Erickson Main cast: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette

Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette Genre: Sci-fi/mystery/drama/thriller

Sci-fi/mystery/drama/thriller Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 97% – Rotten Tomatoes A group of employees at a mysterious company have undergone an experimental procedure. Their memories have been split. When they get to work, their home lives disappear. When they clock out, their work leaves from their conscious minds. Things seem to be running smoothly until one employee starts asking question both at work and at home.

A slow-burn sci-fi workplace drama from Apple TV Plus, Severance creates a haunting mood, blending comedy and horror to tell a compelling story that’s rewarding for the binge viewer.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Apple TV Plus.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 42-71 minutes per episode

42-71 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Main cast: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel

Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel Genre: Horror

Horror Ratings: 8.6 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes The Haunting of Hill House is told across timelines as a family copes with years of trauma associated with their old home. As children, the Crains encountered strange entities. As adults, they continue to search for answers about their pasts and the tragic death of their mother.

Mike Flanagan has become a one-man horror brand, with films like Hush and Gerald’s Game, and a slew of horror miniseries including the excellent Midnight Mass and the upcoming The Midnight Club. While you’d be well served by any of these titles, perhaps his best outing yet is The Haunting of Hill House. The limited series keeps you on the edge of your seat, and it’s hard to stop once you start.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

Yellowjackets (2021-ongoing)

Showtime

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 56-58minutes per episode

56-58minutes per episode Director/Creator: Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Main cast: Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis

Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis Genre: Horror/mystery/survival/teen

Horror/mystery/survival/teen Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes One of the most electrifying new shows of 2021, Yellowjackets follows a girls soccer team that crash lands in the wilderness on the way to a tournament. Jumping back and forth between the stranded girls in the 90s and the adult surVivors in the present day, the show offers up an enticing mystery. What happened in the woods? Who survived? What happened to those who didn’t make it? Will the surVivors be able to keep their secrets?

You’ll probably race through season one and be eagerly waiting for season two of this bingeable horror hit. If you like Lost, The Wilds, or Manifest, don’t sleep on this brilliant, spine-tingling thriller.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Showtime.

Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

amc

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 41-54 minutes per episode

41-54 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Christopher Cantwell, Christopher C. Rogers

Christopher Cantwell, Christopher C. Rogers Main cast: Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bishé, Toby Huss

Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bishé, Toby Huss Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 8.4 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes With a fictionalized look at the home computing boom of the 80s and 90s, Halt and Catch Fire follows a group of characters who work together (and sometimes at odds with each other) throughout the two decades.

For fans of shows like Mad Men, Minx, and For All Mankind, Halt and Catch Fire offers a similar spin on history. The show is a fascinating and engaging look at a defining period in American history, and it’s one of the best binge-worthy shows you’ll find.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right on AMC Plus.

Reacher (2022-ongoing)

Amazon

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 42-54 minutes per episode

42-54 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Nick Santora

Nick Santora Main cast: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald

Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald Genre: Action/mystery

Action/mystery Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes A former soldier enjoying an early retirement wanders across America. He’s held up in a small town when a body turns up dead and he’s the prime suspect. Now caught in the middle of a deadly conspiracy, he has to work with the only two people he can trust to clear his name and stop the bad guys.

Amazon’s take on Jack Reacher, based on the bestselling novels of Lee Child, is one of the best shows on Prime Video, and it’s a solid binge show. If you like shows like Justified, Jessica Jones, or The Bodyguard, you should give it a try.

Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

CBC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 22 minutes per episode

22 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy

Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy Main cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy

Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes Schitt’s Creek follows a rich family brought down and forced to start fresh in the small town of Schitt’s Creek, where a fish-out-out-water farce soon becomes a touching tribute to family and belonging.

Much like Breaking Bad, Schitt’s Creek is a show that enjoyed a huge boost in ratings when it hit Netflix. And specifically American Netflix, as the CBC comedy series was initially only available in Canada. The feel-good series, from father/son team Eugene and Dan Levy, takes a few episodes to find its feet, but when it does, good luck pausing between episodes.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Hulu.

Hawkeye (2021)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 40-62 minutes per episode

40-62 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Jonathan Igla

Jonathan Igla Main cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton, Vera Farmiga, Alaqua Cox

Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton, Vera Farmiga, Alaqua Cox Genre: Action/superhero

Action/superhero Ratings: 7.5 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes In this MCU series on Disney Plus, Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye, has to face his past, specifically his crimes during the five-year blip between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. All the while, he works with a young archer in trouble who might be able to help him. Oh, and it all takes place during the holidays in New York. What’s not to love?

The series is a great addition to the Marvel canon, and it’s one long story that benefits from some obsessive binge-viewing.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus. Read: Every MCU show ranked

Succession (2018-ongoing)

HBO

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 56 minutes per episode

56 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Jesse Armstrong

Jesse Armstrong Main cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun Genre: Drama/comedy

Drama/comedy Ratings: 8.8 – IMDB / 94% – Rotten Tomatoes Succession is among the very best HBO shows of all time, and it’s certainly a top candidate for binge watching too. The black comedy drama about a rich family fighting over who will take over a media empire when their father retires or dies is a fascinating and irresistible skewering of American capitalism. It also lends itself to concentrated viewings, as episodes build up to terrific finales in a linear way that makes it hard to wait for more if you have a choice.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on HBO Max. See also: Shows like Succession

Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

HBO

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 50-82 minutes per episode

50-82 minutes per episode Director/Creator: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Main cast: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner Genre: Fantasy/drama

Fantasy/drama Ratings: 9.2 – IMDB / 89% – Rotten Tomatoes HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones follows many characters across a fictional kingdom. When the throne ois vacated, several parties compete for control, and a bloody, years-long conflict ensues.

Thrones was one of the last major examples of appointment viewing, with millions tuning in every Sunday night to watch and discuss on Monday mornings. As such, it may seem like an odd addition to this list. But Thrones weaves a complex web of interconnected storylines, with convoluted backstories, politics, and characters. As such, it benefits from a rewatch, or if you’re new to it, it’s a ton of fun to race through, as the wait from week to week was always at least a little hard to bear.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on HBO Max.

Andor (2022-ongoing)

Disney Plus

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: minutes per episode

minutes per episode Director/Creator: Tony Gilroy

Tony Gilroy Main cast: Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Faye Marsay

Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Faye Marsay Genre: Sci-fi/drama

Sci-fi/drama Ratings: 8.4 – IMDB / 96% – Rotten Tomatoes A prequel to Rogue One, Andor follows Cassian Andor and his introduction to the rebellion. Radicalized by increasingly oppressive institutions, Andor finds himself up against the Empire in this gripping Disney Plus series.

Andor is the best Star Wars series so far and among the best Star Wars titles overall. It lends itself to bing-viewing. The mature, smart subject matter isn’t hard to follow, but it’s dense enough to benefit from a continuous sitting.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Sense8 (2015-2018)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 46-151 minutes per episode

46-151 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, J. Michael Straczynski

Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, J. Michael Straczynski Main cast: Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith

Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith Genre: Sci-fi/action

Sci-fi/action Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes From the Wachowski sisters comes a Netflix original series about eight strangers who suddenly find themselves connected telepathically. Now, they have to escape a shadowy agency that means them harm by working together from around the globe.

Cancelled far too soon, Sense8 consists of two seasons and a feature-length finale. That means its easy to binge in a few sittings. It’s also full of heady ideas and interesting themes that reward careful viewing. If you liked the Wachowskis’s The Matrix and its sequels, you’ll likely fall in love with Sense8.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

For All Mankind (2019-ongoing)

Apple TV Plus

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 46-82 minutes per episode

46-82 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi

Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi Main cast: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger

Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger Genre: Drama/sci-fi/alternate history

Drama/sci-fi/alternate history Ratings: 8 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes What if Russia had beat NASA to the moon in 1969? That’s the starting point of For All Mankind. The series follows an alternate American history, in which the space race continued far beyond the moon, and the two global superpowers developed along very different paths.

If you like Ronald D. Moore’s previous series Battlestar Galactica and its blending of sci-fi and political intrigue, or other alternate history series like The Man in the High Castle, you won’t want to miss For All Mankind, the best original series on Apple TV Plus.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Apple TV Plus.

Servant (2019-2023)

Apple

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 24-36 per episode

24-36 per episode Creator: Tony Basgallop

Tony Basgallop Main cast: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, Phillip James Brannon, Boris McGiver, Tony Revolori

Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free, Phillip James Brannon, Boris McGiver, Tony Revolori Genre: Drama/horror/mystery

Drama/horror/mystery Ratings: 7.4 – IMDB / 84% – Rotten Tomatoes A Philadelphia couple mourning the loss of their infant son, Jericho. With the help of a life-life doll, Dorothy Turner has managed to block out the death and pretend Jericho is still with her. But when the Turners hire a nanny, Jericho mysteriously returns, alive, sending Sean Turner down a rabbit hole to find out what’s happening.

If you’re looking for quick resolution, Servant won’t give it to you, but this Apple TV Plus original series from producer M. Night Shyamalan maintains a consistent mood of dread and intrigue that is very rewarding. And a binge-watch will get you to some chilling answers much faster. If you’re a fan of Rosemary’s Baby, The Exorcist, and Get Out, you’ll want to add Servant to your watchlist.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Apple TV Plus. Those are 25 of our picks for the best binge shows you can stream right now.

What are your favorite shows to binge? Let us know in the comments or on social media.

