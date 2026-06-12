Google's soccer-playing Android figurine is up for sale in the US — and selling fast

Google

TL;DR Google’s got some great soccer-themed swag available in its merch store.

An Android figurine in Chrome Dino FC gear was previously spotted in the company’s UK store.

Sales have now begun in the US, as well.

Right now, there exist two kinds of people in the US: Those who are really excited about the big FIFA World Cup tournament that just kicked off across North America, and those who are already getting sick about everything being about soccer this summer. To the latter group: Calm down, and go patiently wait for your American football to return. But for everyone else who’s just basking in all this competitive fun — especially those of you who are also big Android fans — we’ve got some good news for you.

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Earlier this week, we told you about some of Google’s latest swag to be released, with a couple new soccer-themed items to tempt fans. Those included a branded Google soccer ball, as well as a cute new Android “Bugdroid” figurine decked out in the livery for the Chrome Dino Football Club. That little guy looked all sorts of cute, and while we’d love to have him on our desks, there was one big problem: We had only spotted him for sale in the UK.

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Well, it looks like Chrome Dino FC’s biggest supporter finally caught a flight across the pond, as Google has now opened sales of the adorable little dude in the US (via 9to5Google).

Better still, our Android friend is actually a better deal now, as while he was priced the equivalent of about $40 over in the UK, you can take him home for a mere $25 in the States.

We’ve been noticing quantities ticking down even as we write this, so if you’re at all interested in owning just the perfect mash-up of soccer and Android fandoms, do not wait a moment longer — this one’s going fast!

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