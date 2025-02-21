Android 16 could add a new way to trigger your screen saver

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new method of activating screen savers on Android.

A new option will let you trigger the screen saver when your device is charging and “postured,” i.e. it’s upright.

This eliminates the need to use an actual dock to trigger the screen saver, opening up more opportunities to use the feature.

Even when you aren’t actively using your Android device, it can still prove to be useful through its screen saver. You can, for example, set it to show the home controls screen saver so you can quickly access your smart home controls without unlocking the device. To activate the screen saver, though, you’ll need to either charge the device or dock it. However, not every charging stand is recognized as a dock, and it’s also not convenient to activate the screen saver every time the device is merely charging. That’s why Google is working on a new way to trigger your screen saver in Android 16 — one that doesn’t require the use of a dock at all.

Currently, Android offers two ways to trigger the screen saver: while charging, or while docked and charging. The first option activates the screen saver whenever the device is charging, regardless of how or its physical state. The second option activates it only when the device is both charging and docked.

How does Android detect a docked device? Android appears to rely on the dock itself for this information. Upon connection, the dock transmits data about its type (car, desk, low-end analog, or high-end digital). Android then broadcasts the corresponding dock event, triggering the system screen saver and any other registered applications.

A problem with this approach is that many charging stands aren’t recognized as docks, so the “while charging” trigger must be used to activate the screen saver on them. However, this also activates the screen saver with any charger, such as a bedside table charger. This is annoying for users who want the screen saver only when the device is on a stand, regardless of dock functionality.

Google may solve this with a new screen saver trigger called “postured.” The “postured” state means the device is upright, not flat. This solves the problem of the screen saver triggering when the device is charging while laid flat on a table, as the screen saver will basically only activate when the device is upright and charging on a stand.

This new “postured” trigger isn’t available yet, but I spotted evidence hinting at it in Android 16 Beta 2. Here are the strings in question:

Code Copy Text <string name="screensaver_settings_summary_postured">While postured</string> <string name="screensaver_settings_summary_postured_and_charging">While postured and charging</string>

This new “postured” screen saver trigger is likely designed with Android phones in mind. While the trigger could also function on Android tablets, docking issues are less common on those devices. Therefore, it’s unclear whether the existing “docked” triggers will be replaced on tablets.

The addition of a “postured” trigger, while seemingly small, is a welcome improvement. With Qi2 wireless charging support hopefully gaining wider adoption in the near future, this new, dock-independent trigger will make screen savers more accessible.

