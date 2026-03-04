Not just Pixels: OPPO phones will soon support AirDrop via Quick Share

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO has announced that it will bring Quick Share/AirDrop interoperability to the Find X9 series of phones.

The company says the feature should arrive as part of a software update later this month.

This would make OPPO the first Android OEM aside from Google to support AirDrop via Quick Share.

Google made a big splash last year when it announced that Pixel 10 phones supported Apple’s AirDrop standard via Quick Share. Google confirmed to us last month that more OEMs would get in on the action later this year, and OPPO has now confirmed that it’s next in line.

OPPO announced in an emailed press release that Quick Share on the OPPO Find X9 series will soon support Apple devices. The manufacturer said this functionality will be released later this month as part of a software update.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

“Without installing third-party applications, users can conveniently and securely transfer files between OPPO smartphones and iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices, improving cross-platform interoperability,” OPPO explained. The firm added that this capability was developed in partnership with Google and MediaTek.

This would be a welcome upgrade over OPPO’s previous method for sharing files between Android and iOS. The company previously offered a so-called O+Connect app for iPhones, which facilitated local file sharing between the two platforms. However, iPhone users had to download a third-party app to share files with OPPO or OnePlus owners. So we’re glad to see this latest method, which doesn’t require an app download for either party.

OPPO’s confirmation also comes months after Qualcomm said it was working to bring this improved sharing capability to Snapdragon-powered phones in the “near future.”

Follow