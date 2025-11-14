Could you live with Android if the Play Store was your only option?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

It feel like Google is slowly closing the walls in on Android. Perhaps the most significant recent blow was felt by power users and app developers. There are fears that the company’s new stance on developer verification could signal the end of app installations beyond the Play Store — at least as we know it. While Google has since walked back some sideloading restrictions, now claiming that it’ll develop new methods for experienced users to install unverified apps, I think it’s clear that Google wants more control over apps on the platform and desires the Play Store to be the only source from which users obtain their apps.

So, if Google were to go all in in the years to come and force users to use the Play Store exclusively on Android, would you be able to live with this limitation? Would you consider jumping ship to Apple?

If you were to ask me, I’m genuinely unsure if I could continue with a heavily restricted Android. Although I lived much of my digital life without using apps from third-party sources, I can’t imagine returning to that situation. I now use plenty of apps installed through APKs, GitHub, F-Droid, and other sources. Many of these apps I trust more than those available on the Play Store.

But those are just my views. I would appreciate hearing from you. How is your relationship with Android and Google’s vision of it? Let’s have a conversation.

Here are some more questions: If Google were to lock users to the Play Store completely, would you stay with Android or consider alternatives?

Are Google’s plans to implement a new “advanced flow” for experienced users to install unverified apps enough?

Should Google really tell users how to use their phones if its grounds are safety-related? What’s your view on this?

Have you ever considered de-Googling your phone? Are you more likely to do it now, given Google’s changing stance on user freedom?

What would be the last straw for you to consider switching from Android to iOS?

Would you stick with Android if the Play Store was your only option for apps? 39 votes Yes, I have no problem with getting all my apps from the Play Store. 36 % Yes, I'd find other ways of installing the apps I want. 26 % Maybe, if Google cleans up the Play Store. 13 % No, I might as well leave for Apple. 21 % I have a more complex opinion (elaborate in the comments). 5 %

