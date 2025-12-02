No dark mode in your favorite app? Your Pixel phone can now fix that.

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that the latest Android 16 update offers an expanded dark mode option.

This feature can force dark mode in apps that don’t natively support dark mode in the first place.

The expanded dark mode will arrive on eligible Pixel phones today.

Dark mode is one of the more popular features on smartphones today, giving users a system-wide color theme that’s easier on the eyes in some situations. This feature isn’t perfect when it comes to third-party Android apps, though, as some apps simply lack a dark mode. Fortunately, Google has now introduced a handy tweak.

Google has announced a slew of Android 16 updates, including an expanded dark mode option. This can force dark mode in apps that don’t actually have a dark theme in the first place.

This is a great addition if you don’t want seared retinas while using your phone in bed, or if you simply want a consistent dark theme across all your apps. Google also rightfully notes that dark mode is more efficient on devices with OLED screens, so bringing this forced dark mode option to previously unsupported apps should result in more battery savings.

This isn’t the first time we’ve come across this expanded dark mode, though. We first covered this feature back in July as part of the Android Canary update. Google noted at the time that some apps might have visual issues when using the expanded option. We’re guessing this is something users have to keep in mind with the stable rollout as well.

Speaking of a rollout, Google says the feature is being pushed out to eligible Pixel devices today. Other features coming to Pixels today include AI-powered notification summaries and custom icon shapes.

