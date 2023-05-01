Google confirms fix for annoying Android volume control problem

For the past couple of versions, Android has had one volume slider for notifications and ringtone volume. That means if you want to silence incoming calls, you have no choice but to silence notifications too, and vice-versa. Now, Google is fixing this limitation and adding separate volume controls for ringtones and notifications.

The Android maker has confirmed the development in a comment under a feature request added to the issue tracker. Google has marked the issue as fixed, which means you can expect separate volume and ringtone sliders on your Pixels with a future Android release.

Folks over at 9to5Google previously spotted an ADB command that created separate “Ring volume” and “Notification volume” sliders in Android 13 QPR2 beta 1. While QPR2 hit stable in March this year, the feature remained missing in the release. The below-mentioned ADB command still works, though.

adb shell device_config put systemui volume_separate_notification true

If you want to wait for Google to roll out the feature officially, you might have to hold on till Android 13 QPR3 becomes stable in June or Android 14. It’s currently unavailable in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 or 14 Beta 1.1.