Poll: What do you think about Android's new sideloading flow?

When Google said it would make sideloading on Android a more high-friction process, it wasn’t kidding. The company has now detailed a new flow for installing apps from unverified developers, and it’s a big shift from how things worked before.

What do you think about Android's new sideloading flow for unverified apps? 280 votes It's a good move. Better security is worth the extra steps. 17 % I get why Google is doing it, but it feels like overkill. 32 % This makes Android less open and hurts power users. 49 % Doesn't affect me, I don't sideload apps. 2 %

Apart from the usual warnings when sideloading apps, users downloading apps from unverified developers now have to go through multiple steps, including enabling developer mode, confirming they’re not being coerced, restarting their device, and even waiting for 24 hours before they can proceed. The goal is to slow things down and prevent scams that rely on urgency and social engineering.

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It’s a major change that still preserves sideloading, but makes it a far more deliberate process, and that’s bound to divide opinion among Android users.

What do you think of Android’s new sideloading rules? Do you think it’s a good move by Google to preserve the security of its users, or do you think it’s overkill? Take our poll above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

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