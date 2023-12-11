We can easily control the audio from the speakers on Android, but what about the mic? It’s just as important when recording, making calls, or joining a meeting. Let’s go over how to manage microphone settings on Android.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 to formulate these instructions. Some menus may be different depending on your device and software version.

How to mute or unmute your microphone during a call Sadly, microphone control options are either very well hidden or often non-existent in Android. Most microphone settings available are very basic. For example, you can mute or unmute your microphone during a call. Answer or make a call. During the call, you should see a few options when you look at the screen. Tap Mute to toggle between mute and unmute.

How to turn the microphone permission on or off for specific apps Thankfully, Android permissions make it easy to control what each application can and can’t access. Of course, this includes access to the microphone. Here’s how to revoke microphone access to any app: Launch the Settings app. Go into Apps. Tap on See all apps. Find the app you want to deny microphone access to, and select it. Hit Permissions. Find and select Microphone. Select Don’t allow.

Can you adjust microphone sensitivity on Android? While there is no official solution to manage microphone settings on Android, you can do it with some help from third-party apps. Microphone Amplifier is one of the more popular ones. Let’s walk you through the process. Download and install Microphone Amplifier from the Google Play Store. Launch Microphone Amplifier. Give it all the necessary permissions. Under Source, select which mic you want to control: Device Mic, Headset Mic, or Bluetooth Mic. Go to the Sound tab and control the Volume and Boost.

You can test the settings by recording audio through the app, too.

Why is my microphone not working on Android? Now, if you’re having issues with your microphone, that’s a whole other story. Here are a few things you can try if something goes wrong with the microphone on your Android phone. Make sure microphone access is enabled: Did you know you can turn off microphone access throughout the system? Check. Go to Settings > Security and privacy > Microphone access . Make sure the option is toggled on.

It happens more often than you think. If people suddenly can’t hear you, or you sound muffled, there is a chance the microphone hole is just dirty. Inspect it and try to clean as much as possible. Look into the adaptive sound settings: Adaptive sound improved audio by using your microphone to analyze external sound. This can improve your experience, but it can also interfere with the microphone if the software isn’t great. Go to Settings > Sound & vibration > Adaptive Sound. Toggle Use Adaptive Sound on or off, then see if that helps. If you want more suggestions, we have a full guide on what to do when your microphone isn’t working. Check it out!

FAQs

Can I control microphone volume on Android? Android devices don’t offer a stock setting for controlling mic volume. You will need a third-party app.

How should I clean my phone's microphone girl or hole? You should be very careful cleaning microphone grills or holes. It’s pretty easy to damage it if you poke a hole into it. We recommend using something like tweezers, or a blower/vacuum. And don’t use any liquids or chemicals. Regardless of the method, though, you should be especially careful doing this. It might be better to take the phone to a professional for a through and safe clean.

