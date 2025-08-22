Android's big redesign is full of blur, but Google will soon let you easily turn it off

Here’s the full quote from Mindy Brooks, for reference:

“On the question of blur specifically, our hope with the use of blur was to be able to focus your attention, as a user and be able to keep you, visually where you need to be on the screen. And that was really the design principle behind it is how do you minimize distraction, by the use of blur. But that said, we obviously know that it doesn’t meet the needs of all users. So we will be rolling out a new customization setting so that you can turn blur off as well.

So that’ll be coming in the near future. So that’s another way in which we’re trying to make sure that, again, with Android, we are enabling the platform to be as customizable as possible to be able to support all of our users, no matter where they’re at.”