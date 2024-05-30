Finally, the ability to edit messages is here for RCS users in Google Messages

TL;DR In today’s Android Feature Drop, Google is rolling out support for editing messages in the Messages app.

After sending an RCS message, you’ll have 15 minutes to edit it.

An “Edited” note will appear next to any message someone has changed in a conversation.

Today, Google is pushing out the latest Android Feature Drop. This is a quarterly collection of new features for Android-based devices. While there are some cool things on the list this quarter, one stands head and shoulders above the others: the ability to edit messages in the Google Messages app!

This is a staple feature of many other messaging platforms, so the fact that Messages is finally getting it is a big deal. In fact, we’ve been hearing this was in the works since last year, so it’s been a long time coming. Check out how it works in the GIF below:

Note that after editing a message, that message gets a permanent “Edited” tag to help people in the chat know that it was altered.

Despite how easy it is to edit a message, there is also a notable caveat, which is you can only edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them. If you wait longer than 15 minutes, the message becomes uneditable. However, most people want to edit messages because of a simple typo, so 15 minutes should be plenty of time to notice that and then make the change. Thankfully, this will stop (or at least prevent) people from sending the *asterisk message when they want to correct something they wrote.

This goes without saying, but editing in Google Messages is only supported in rich communication services (RCS) chats. You can’t edit SMS/MMS messages.

Check below for the detailed steps on how to get editing today!

How to edit a message in Google Messages After sending a message, you’ll have 15 minutes to edit it. If 15 minutes have passed, these steps will not work.

Long-press the message you would like to edit.

At the top of the screen, hit the pencil icon.

A new “Edit Message” box will appear in the area where you usually compose messages. The message you are trying to edit will also appear here.

Make any changes you like to the message.

When you’re ready, hit the blue check next to the message.

Your message has been edited and will appear in its new form in the chat, with an “Edited” tag underneath.

