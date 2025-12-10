Your Android phone can now stream live video to 911 to save your life

Google

TL;DR Google is launching Android Emergency Live Video, which enables emergency dispatchers to request live camera feeds during emergencies.

The feature is compatible with phones running Android 8 and above, and is currently rolling out in the US, with limited availability in two other regions.

Google is rolling out a new safety feature for Android users called Android Emergency Live Video. The tool will work on any Android phone running Android 8 or later.

We previously reported on this capability after spotting it in an APK teardown, and Google later confirmed it as part of the November 2025 Play Services update. Now, we finally have official details about exactly how Emergency Live Video will work on Android, as well as its availability.

As the name suggests, Android Emergency Live Video allows emergency dispatchers to request a live video feed from your phone during a crisis. This can help first responders assess the situation more accurately, especially in moments when you may be unable to speak or accurately describe what’s happening.

When a dispatcher requests a live video, you’ll receive a prompt on your screen and can begin streaming with a single tap. However, it doesn’t look like you can initiate a live video on your own. Only a verified emergency responder can trigger the request. Google states that all video feeds are encrypted by default, and users can decline or stop sharing live video at any time.

Android Emergency Live Video availability Android Emergency Live Video is now rolling out to the US and select regions in Germany and Mexico. Google says it’s partnering with public safety organizations globally to bring the feature to more locations over time.

Any Android phone running Android 8 or later, with Google Play Services installed, will be able to access the feature once it’s available in their region.

