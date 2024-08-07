Android app devs can now test their apps on Samsung, Xiaomi, and OPPO devices via streaming

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is making it easier for devs to test their devices across a range of devices, using a new program called Android Device Streaming.

Android Device Streaming allows devs to remotely connect to Android devices in Google’s data servers.

Initially, the only device options were Pixels and a few Samsung products, but Google has promised it will be expanding to Xiaomi, Oppo, and others in the future.

ADS may eventually cost, but Google plans to offer it for free to approved developers from now until sometime “around February 2025”.

Google first introduced Android Device Streaming at Google I/O 2014 as a way to make it easier for developers to test their apps on a wider range of hardware. Simply put, this technology allows developers to connect to real physical devices located in Google data centers. Initially, the program launched as a limited beta, primarily providing access to Google Pixel products, though a few Samsung devices were also included. Now, the pool of available test devices is about to expand significantly, according to Google’s latest blog post.

Although Google has yet to provide a list of supported devices, it says it will regularly add new phones from a wider range of brands, including Xiaomi, Oppo, and even more Samsung devices. At the very least, we would expect flagship devices like the Galaxy S24, but hopefully there’s more offered than just the very best Android phones. Mid-range and budget devices are equally important, as developers need to test their apps across a wide range of hardware to ensure broad compatibility.

The idea of Android Device Streaming is certainly intriguing, as it could save developers a significant amount of money since they would have less need to invest in testing hardware directly. The big question is whether using Android Device Streaming could pose a security risk. For its part, Google claims that it has worked to ensure a secure and efficient connection with Android Studio, isolating every session to prevent any information or trade secrets from leaking. Google says it is being extra cautious here and will even wipe and factory reset all devices enrolled in the program immediately after each session before they are reassigned to other developers.

There’s no word on how much the program will eventually cost, but initially, Google is offering the service for free until “around February 2025.” Of course, developers are required to fill out a form and wait for approval, so there are no guarantees. If you’re a dev that’s been looking for a cheaper way to test your apps across a range of devices, we recommend filling out the form sooner rather than later which you can access directly from Google’s site.

