Google's paying out $135M to settle Android data harvesting accusations

The case against Google here wasn’t actually about the harvesting of data, but rather that Android was allegedly collecting users’ data over cellular network connections, specifically, without telling them. The initial complaint against Google, filed in 2020, described the behavior as “unlawful taking of Android users’ property — namely, their cellular data.”

Google denies wrongdoing. In addition to cash payouts, the company will have to obtain user consent in order to transfer data over a cellular connection, and will update the Google Play terms of service to disclose those transfers. It’ll also add a settings toggle to Android to opt out of data transfers over cell networks. Affected users who sign up to get a share of the $135 million settlement can receive up to $100 each, though individual payments may be less.