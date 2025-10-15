So it begins: This OEM is embracing iOS 26-like design for its global Android 16 update

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR vivo has launched OriginOS 6 for global consumers, replacing the Fun Touch OS skin.

This Android 16-based update also brings an iOS-like aesthetic along with Mac integration and a neat Flip Cards feature.

The beta program is currently available on the X200 Pro and Iqoo 13.

Vivo has long offered two distinct Android skins for its phones, as China gets OriginOS and global users receive Fun Touch OS. Some fans have long asked vivo to bring OriginOS to global markets, and the manufacturer has now done just that. Sort of.

Vivo announced OriginOS 6 for global markets, replacing the expected Fun Touch OS 16 skin. The new Android skin doesn’t appear to be the Chinese version of OriginOS, but seems to be a hybrid of Fun Touch OS and OriginOS. In fact, swiping through the app drawer and home screens reveals little in the way of major changes. We’ve got some icons lifted from OriginOS (e.g., the phone call and album apps) and an “app suggestions” field in lieu of “recommended apps.”

Pull down the notification shade, though, and you’ll see redesigned quick settings. These have larger tiles with transparency and blur effects akin to iOS 26, and it’s not the last time we’ll be making an Apple comparison.

The quick settings menu and notification shade look pretty neat but I still prefer Fun Touch OS, if only because it shows one more quick setting tile before you pull down a second time. However, I do like the addition of a volume bar below the brightness slider, akin to One UI. I would’ve also liked to see tile resizing here, as seen on the Pixel’s Material 3 Expressive update, but this isn’t available.

Previous versions of OriginOS also delivered some slick widgets on China-only phones, and I’m glad to see more widgets in the first global version of OriginOS. New additions include UV and PM 2.5 index widgets, a device battery widget for accessories, and various note-taking widgets. Otherwise, OriginOS 6 also has a tweaked settings menu, complete with Expressive-style boxes and lines dividing each settings entry.

What about brand-new features, though? Well, perhaps my favorite addition is the Flip Cards feature, which uses your accelerometer to flick through lock screen wallpapers as you tilt your phone left or right. I’m also happy to see the Motion Prompts feature here, which displays moving dots on your screen to combat motion sickness. As someone who gets car-sick when not driving, I’m pretty keen to try this out.

We’ve also seen a few brands copy Apple’s 3D lock screen clock feature, which sees the clock adapt to your wallpaper and even appear “behind” elements of a wallpaper. Vivo is no exception, as OriginOS 6 indeed offers a similar feature, along with the return of lock screen widgets. Between this clock concept, the coincidental decision to revive lock screen widgets, the transparency effects in the notification shade, and the Origin Island (vivo’s take on Dynamic Island), it’s clear that the manufacturer has taken more than a few cues from iOS. That’s a little disappointing as, despite looking tame, Fun Touch OS wasn’t lifting aesthetics from Apple.

On the upside, vivo is bringing PC and Mac integration to its global phones. This comes a while after its China-only phones first gained this integration. You’ll need to install the Office Kit app on your computer, which enables functionality like mirroring your phone on your computer, file transfers, and note-taking capabilities. There’s no word on Apple Watch support, though, as seen on recent models in China. Otherwise, vivo says it’s focused on delivering a smooth experience with slick animations, and it even says the software is certified by SGS for five years of smooth performance.

OriginOS 6 for global users also has a smattering of AI features, like writing tools, translation smarts, and summarization capabilities. However, I am disappointed that some tools like recorder transcriptions still require an internet connection. I’m not a huge fan of most AI tools in the first place, but this is one area where the likes of the Galaxy S25 series and Google Pixel 10 series outdo vivo.

I should also note that the Chinese version of OriginOS 6 offers features like object erasing for live photos and shake-to-share functionality. But neither option appears to be available in the global skin.

In any event, vivo is currently offering an OriginOS 6 beta program for the global X200 Pro and Iqoo 13 models. There’s no word on a release window for the stable version just yet, but we’ll update the article as soon as we hear more details. Now, about turning down the iOS stylings.

