Android Auto's music player is about to look a lot more expressive

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto v15.9.6551 includes code for a Material 3 Expressive-style wavy progress bar.

The updated media UI adds visual flair to the playback interface but hasn’t rolled out publicly yet.

The change is part of a broader effort to standardize the media playback experience on Android Auto.

Android Auto has been working on several changes in the pipeline for media apps. We’ve seen the likes of Spotify and YouTube Music test out the new Media Playback template, giving them a consistent look and experience. Google has also been working on making it easier to switch between different music apps. While we wait for these changes to go live, you can add another upcoming change to the list: Material 3 Expressive-style wavy progress bar!

Android Auto v15.9.6551 includes code for a new wavy progress bar for music player apps. We’ve managed to activate the feature to give you an early look:

Current UI Upcoming UI Current UI Upcoming UI

As you can see, as part of the media app template, media apps will soon feature a new, Material 3 Expressive-style wavy progress bar, similar to what we see on Pixels. The wavy shape is very prominent and helps bring noticeable life to an otherwise simple UI element.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google hasn’t yet rolled out the new wavy progress bar, nor have apps rolled out the templated media app layout in the stable branch. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow