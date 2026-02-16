Google hasn't forgotten about video apps for Android Auto

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced plans at I/O 2025 to add video app support for Android Auto while parked.

A new flag found in the latest Android Auto beta points to upcoming support for video playback.

Though not functional yet, development continues, which is a good sign that the feature will be coming soon.

At Google I/O 2025, Google announced that Android Auto would soon support video apps, allowing users to watch videos while parked. The experience would be a major upgrade for electric vehicle users, giving them another way to use their charging breaks. Despite the announcement, video app support for Android Auto hasn’t rolled out yet. Google hasn’t forgotten about the feature, though, as we’ve spotted a new clue suggesting video support is indeed coming soon to Android Auto.

In Android Auto v16.3.160744 beta, a new flag has been added that clearly points towards video app availability:

Code Copy Text CradleFeature__allow_video_apps

We tried to use video apps on Android Auto, but as of right now, we still can’t manage to get the feature to work. There are probably more bits and pieces that need to come together to allow video apps to effortlessly work on Android Auto. Still, it’s great to see that Google hasn’t forgotten about this feature.

Alongside this change, we’ve also spotted Google working on bringing Android 16-like network icons to Android Auto, as well as the ability to choose your driving avatar from within your car. We hope to see these features rolled out soon enough.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

