Android Auto will soon let you browse the web and watch videos

TL;DR Weather app support for Android Auto has finally graduated from beta, and you can expect to see more weather apps for the platform in the coming months.

Google has announced that it now plans to extend support to two more app categories: browser and video apps.

The company has also confirmed that an audio-only mode for video apps on Android Automotive is on the way.

Android Auto doesn’t give you access to all the apps on your phone, and for good reason. Google doesn’t want you distracted while on the road, so it has implemented strict guidelines for the types of apps developers can offer on your car’s infotainment screen. However, the company is gradually expanding its list of supported app categories.

Towards the end of last year, Google extended support to weather apps in beta, allowing users to see weather info relevant to their current location or route. Now, the company has announced that weather apps have finally “graduated from beta” and any developer can publish weather apps for Android Auto, so long as they meet Google’s quality guidelines. Additionally, the company recently added support for games in beta and has confirmed (via 9to5Google) that Android Auto will soon support two more categories: browser and video apps.

In a blog highlighting the upcoming in-car app experiences, Google says video apps “will be supported on Android Auto, starting with phones running Android 16 on select compatible cars.” As expected, video playback will only work when you’re parked. For now, Google has not shared any information about the upcoming browser app support. We expect the company to reveal more details closer to the rollout later this year.

Along with browser and video app support for Android Auto, Google plans to introduce an audio-only mode to video apps on Android Automotive. This feature will enable audio playback for video apps while driving, allowing users to listen to their favorite podcast on YouTube.

