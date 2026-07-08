This fan-favorite Android Auto video app is calling it quits, but with a sweet goodbye update

Sanuj Bhatia / Android Authority

TL;DR Fermata Xtream is a modified version of a popular app for playing videos and live TV on Android Auto.

The developer recently announced plans to sunset the app.

Right before they leave, they’ve released a final update to clean things up and add Plex support.

There are limited good ways to watch videos on Android Auto, even when your vehicle is parked. But one that people swear by is Fermata, and a modified version of this app even lets you watch live TV. Unfortunately, the developer plans to park their car in the shed forever and stop developing future versions. But right before they leave it on its own, Fermata Xtream’s developer is giving the app (and its users) a final polish.

Developer Malebuffy recently took to the Android Auto subreddit to announce their pleasant goodbye. The developer has promised a big update to make the app look as “clean as possible” and free from major bugs. The changelog for Fermata Xtream v2.3.1 also includes the following items: Fixed Main menu item reordering,

Added main menu color change option in Settings>Interface,

Simplified mirroring Only kept FS Fermata Mirror, as the other one was basically the same. For mirroring, permissions are asked for one by one, so you don’t have to guess what is needed.

Added a Plex client (very experimental),

A LOT of bug fixes. Out of these, the Plex client addition could feel the sweetest — if you haven’t already ditched the platform after the recent changes.

It’s worth noting that Fermata Xtream is a paid app. While you can download the free version from GitHub, a paid “Enabler” app is required to activate the “Premium” version with ALL of the features. You can get it on another dedicated GitHub page or from the developer’s website.

They plan to go on vacation very soon and have no plans to continue development in the near future. For existing users, that doesn’t change much, but if you’re eager to try it, it might be worth doing soon so your payment goes through smoothly.

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