Android Auto just became much more useful for motorcycle riders with this app update

Sanuj Bhatia / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto finally gets motorcycle-first navigation, with Sygic’s Motorbike Mode bringing a purpose-built riding experience to compatible motorcycle dashboards.

Riders get larger maps, hazard and speed limit alerts, voice guidance through Bluetooth helmet systems, and controls that work with native motorcycle buttons.

Sygic says it added Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support after users requested dashboard integration following the feature’s smartphone debut.

There has never been a shortage of navigation apps for Android Auto, but if you ride a motorcycle, your options have been surprisingly few. Most of the mapping services built into Google’s driving platform are for cars, so riders have to make do with phone mounts or dedicated GPS units for features like twisty-road routing and ride-specific data.

Things are beginning to change, though. Sygic today announced its motorcycle-centric Motorbike Mode now runs natively through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, giving compatible motorbike dashboards a purpose-built riding experience for the first time. The rollout is also one of the first dedicated motorcycle navigation experiences available through Android Auto, giving riders more than a scaled-down version of a car navigation app.

Motorbike Mode was launched earlier this year as a standalone add-on to the Sygic GPS Navigation app, designed for two-wheel enthusiasts. Unlike most navigation apps that are focused on the fastest route, Sygic’s system is built around how many riders actually like to travel. It can route users down twisty roads instead of highways, display elevation changes throughout the trip, monitor lean angle in real-time, and deliver weather information before you get to where you are going. The app also has offline maps, so even if mobile coverage disappears, this app is handy.

The iteration for Android Auto keeps those motorcycle-specific tools but uses a bike’s built-in display. Riders will see bigger, more readable maps; get high-visibility alerts for hazards, speed limits, accidents, and weather changes; and control navigation using the native buttons on their motorcycle instead of having to reach for a phone. Through compatible Bluetooth helmet intercoms or motorcycle audio systems, you can also hear voice guidance.

Sygic says the update was directly driven by rider feedback. Following the launch of Motorbike Mode on smartphones back in March, many users had asked for the same experience on their motorcycle dashboards, particularly on touring and adventure bikes that already support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. According to the company, that’s exactly what version 26.4 does.

The feature is compatible with aftermarket displays and certain Honda, Harley-Davidson, and Indian motorcycles that feature Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support. The Motorbike Mode add-on unlocks the core navigation experience, but some premium features are still behind Sygic’s Premium+ subscription.

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