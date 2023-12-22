Android Auto can now reflect your phone icons (if you've got a Samsung phone)

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto now reflects Samsung’s icons and icon shape if you’ve got a Galaxy phone.

It also looks like Android Auto copies icon shapes when using phones from other manufacturers.

Android Auto is the phone mirroring solution of choice for a variety of cars around the world, and Google has recently released a new beta version of the companion app. It turns out that this update has a small but welcome feature.

9to5Google noticed that recent versions of Android Auto now reflect Samsung’s icons and squircle icon shape if you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy phone. The change in icons applies to the likes of the Messages app and Phone app, as well as signal strength and battery icons. Check out the changes in the screenshots below, with the new icons in the right image.

The outlet noted that the icon shapes apply to paired phones from other Android OEMs as well, so you’ll get square icon shapes in Android Auto if you pair an OPPO device, for example. However, the new icons only worked with Samsung phones.

It’s a small change in the grand scheme of things, but it’s a nifty touch of personalization nonetheless. So we hope Android Auto adopts app icons from other OEMs as well. This isn’t the only Android Auto addition in recent weeks, as Google Maps for the platform now lets you save your parking location too.

Comments