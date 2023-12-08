Android Auto will now let you save your parking location when you arrive at your destination

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps on Android Auto is now getting a new option to save your parking spot.

The option appears in the navigation window when you arrive at your destination.

It won’t appear if you have Google Maps open in a split-screen view.

Google Maps on Android Auto is getting a handy new feature for those who are bad at remembering where they parked their cars.

9to5Google reports that the latest version of Google Maps for Android Auto now prompts you to save your parking location when you arrive at your destination. The toggle to save parking location appears on the navigation screen as soon as you reach your destination. Tapping the “Save Parking Location” button saves the location information to your Google account. It also reportedly sends your Android phone a reminder about the parking spot the next day.

The feature also takes into account your movements in the area after you arrive. You might reach your destination and drive around for some time looking for a parking spot. Hitting the toggle to save parking location should save the exact coordinates of where you park your vehicle.

Users report that if you have Google Maps and audio in split view on Android Auto (where Google Maps is on the left and only its width), the option to save your parking spot does not come up, even if you open the app full screen after you arrive.

The new Android Auto feature is an extension of what the Google Maps app has offered on Android and iOS for ages. You can also save your car’s parking location through the Maps app by tapping the blue spot that marks your location and selecting the “Save Your Parking” option.

You can check the Play Store to see if you have the latest version of Google Maps for Android Auto to start using the feature.

