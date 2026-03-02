Android Auto is one step closer to controlling your car's built-in radio tuner

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto is one step closer to offering built-in radio controls, per our recent investigation of the latest app version’s code.

New strings discovered in the app point to future radio search functionality.

There’s no word on when radio support will officially be available in Android Auto.

Google is putting a lot of work into making Android Auto a holistic in-car control solution, as it continues to work on support for radio controls. It’s been at this for several months now, but it now appears the feature is inching ever closer to primetime.

Per our investigation of Android Auto’s latest app version, Google has included the following new strings that point to a radio station search feature.

<string name="empty_radio_tab_action_label">Search for stations</string>



<string name="empty_radio_tab_message">There are no stations available right now</string>

Such a feature could allow travelers to find and tune to their favorite channels using Android Auto, rather than their in-car tuners.

This find dovetails with the discovery of a new HD Radio image found within this version. HD Radio, mentions of which we spotted in previous teardowns, is effectively a digital mirror of existing analog stations used predominantly across North America. Millions of cars from various automakers currently support this technology, too.

Interestingly, there’s also the mention of a “Radio tab,” which could serve as a hub for the platform’s radio features. It’s unclear how this might be presented to users.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Android Auto has allowed travelers access to radio apps in the past via the Google Play Store, effectively bridging the gap between analog radio and Auto’s lack of native digital radio support. However, with built-in radio controls seemingly on the way, users would likely be able to skip third-party solutions entirely.

The latest radio control news for Android Auto comes hot on the heels of its ongoing development of video support for the platform, which still doesn’t have a confirmed arrival date.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow