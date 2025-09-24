Objects in your Android Auto display are not closer than they appear — it's just glitched

TL;DR Some Android Auto users report the interface suddenly appearing magnified.

The bug affects apps like Google Maps and Spotify, both wired and wireless.

It’s not yet clear how many users are affected, or whether the issue lies with the phone model.

Android Auto problems occur now and then, but the latest one is pretty odd. A few drivers say the Android Auto interface has suddenly started looking magnified, with apps like Google Maps and Spotify blown up far beyond normal.

The reports we spotted came from Reddit, where a driver said their 2024 Chevy 2500’s screen had looked zoomed in for weeks. They even tried a newer Ford truck and saw the same thing. The problem happens for the poster when connected wired or wirelessly. It’s sometimes just Maps, sometimes Spotify, and sometimes both.

Others in the thread chimed in to say they’ve seen it too. One person said only the navigation side of the split view was affected, with the music player looking fine. Another said it went away after updating to the latest Android Auto release.

The original poster already tried the usual fixes, such as using different cables, reinstalling apps, and clearing cache, with no luck. Suggestions ranged from sideloading a newer build to tinkering with developer settings, though it’s not clear whether those actually help.

We don’t yet know how widespread this is. The main report came from a Google Pixel 3 XL running Android 12, which is a seven-year-old phone at this point, and at least one other commenter with the issue was on an equally old Pixel 3. However, none of the comments attempting to help suggest that the phone’s age might be causing the issue.

Have you had Android Auto suddenly zoom in on you? Let us know in the comments, as we’re curious how many people this is happening to.

