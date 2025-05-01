Android Auto's in-progress light theme is actually starting to look pretty good (APK teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has made progress with the light theme for Android Auto.

There’s no longer an issue with the colors in other apps.

Colors now change dynamically with the system.

It’s easy to forget, but Android Auto once had a light theme. However, the light theme was removed back in 2019 as part of a redesign. Spotted in 2023, it was revealed that Google was working on bringing the light theme back. At the time, it appeared to be very early in development, as there were plenty of rough edges. Fast-forward to today, and it looks like the company has managed to iron out those wrinkles.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

When the new light theme leaked in 2023, the Reddit user who uncovered the theme mentioned there were a few issues. The problem was that the light theme was only applied to the navigation bar and suggestion cards. Other applications, such as the settings, media apps, phone, navigation apps, and so on, remained dark. This resulted in the light theme looking like it lacked coherence.

Diving into Android Auto today, we have found that Google has made a fair amount of progress with this light theme. Once enabled, you can see that the light theme is no longer only being applied to the navigation bar and suggestion cards. The theme is now being applied consistently, so there are no color issues with other apps. Additionally, the colors now change dynamically with the system.

While dark mode can be easier on the eyes, light mode has its uses, too. It can be especially useful if you’re driving during the day and there’s a ton of sunlight beaming down. The lighter elements can make it easier to see the screen in this situation. It would also be nice just to have the option, once it’s available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.