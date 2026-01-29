Gemini can't stop talking to itself on Android Auto

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Android Auto users are experiencing a Gemini Live glitch that’s causing the virtual assistant to get stuck in a loop.

It’s claimed that Gemini will start talking in live conversation mode, then enter listening mode mid-sentence, and will attempt to respond again.

Some users believe the problem could have something to do with Bluetooth latency.

Since Gemini started globally rolling out to Android Auto, there have been a lot of mixed opinions about the virtual assistant. Some love it, some hate it, and others see both the good and the bad. Falling into that bad category, some users are running into a new issue when Gemini is in conversation mode.

One Android Auto user who recently entered the beta program and upgraded to Gemini reports that they are experiencing a glitch. It appears that, for the most part, Gemini works fine and they are happy with the AI. However, when they activate Gemini Live, that’s when problems arise.

In their Reddit post, the user shared a video of the virtual assistant getting stuck in a conversational loop. The AI begins talking, before pausing mid-sentence to enter listening mode, and then attempts to speak again. Based on several comments in the thread, it appears that this user isn’t the only one experiencing this problem with Gemini Live.

One commenter mentions that they experience the same bug when they have their phone connected to their car via Bluetooth. Another states that they have to turn down their volume so Gemini doesn’t stop itself. Meanwhile, a different commenter claims that the regular Gemini app does this when they interact with it while in their car.

The original poster also notes “my car sound goes through the original car (2014) Bluetooth 4.0 I installed a module to flick between the original infotainment and AA/CarPlay and I love it, the only problem that comes with that is the 3-4 seconds delay in the audio.” This leads one commenter to believe the loop could be caused by the Bluetooth delay. The commenter adds that the issue only occurred for them when using the app via Bluetooth.

We have contacted Google for comment. This article will be updated when new information becomes available.

