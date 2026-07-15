Google's fix for recent Android Auto crashes is rolling out to users right now

Dealing with app glitches is no fun wherever you are, but it’s just SO much more inconvenient when the apps that are misbehaving are on your vehicle. Earlier this month, we shared with you the problems numerous Android Auto users were experiencing with crashes and unexpected disconnects , making the platform virtually unusable. Thankfully, this evening we finally have some good news to share with them.

Over on Reddit’s Android Auto sub, Google’s Mishaal Rahman has started following up with many of the users who first reported the glitches they ran into with Android Auto 17.2:

I wanted to let you know that we’re rolling out an update to Android Auto that should address the disconnecting issue you’ve been facing. For transparency, we identified an issue with uncertified aftermarket head units that impacted a small number of people during our rollout of Android Auto 17.2.

Rahman goes on to confirm that the fix is currently being distributed, and that anyone who encountered problems should make a point to check for and install Google’s latest updates.