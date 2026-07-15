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Google's fix for recent Android Auto crashes is rolling out to users right now
Jul 15, 2026 — 5:35 PM ET
- Earlier this month, Android Auto 17.2 users began reporting problematic crashes and random disconnects.
- At the time, the best fix seemed to be downgrading to an earlier Android Auto release.
- Today Google finally confirms that a fix is on its way out, available for both 17.2 and 17.3 Beta.
Dealing with app glitches is no fun wherever you are, but it’s just SO much more inconvenient when the apps that are misbehaving are on your vehicle. Earlier this month, we shared with you the problems numerous Android Auto users were experiencing with crashes and unexpected disconnects, making the platform virtually unusable. Thankfully, this evening we finally have some good news to share with them.
Over on Reddit’s Android Auto sub, Google’s Mishaal Rahman has started following up with many of the users who first reported the glitches they ran into with Android Auto 17.2:
I wanted to let you know that we’re rolling out an update to Android Auto that should address the disconnecting issue you’ve been facing. For transparency, we identified an issue with uncertified aftermarket head units that impacted a small number of people during our rollout of Android Auto 17.2.
Rahman goes on to confirm that the fix is currently being distributed, and that anyone who encountered problems should make a point to check for and install Google’s latest updates.
Depending on whether you’re a beta tester or not, there’s a different update incoming to deliver this fix:
Beta version: 17.3.662813
Stable version: 17.2.662638
Either way, though, once the new build is installed, hopefully all these random disconnects will just be a quickly fading memory.
Admittedly, we are a little curious about exactly which aftermarket head units were the ones causing the issue behind this behavior — and further still, why — but until a friendly dev pops up in the chat to spill the beans, we’ll just have to live with news of the fix going out.
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