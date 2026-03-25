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Google says Android Auto fixes are rolling out after user complaints spike

Android Auto has been experiencing widespread connectivity issues, but fixes are already on their way.
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3 hours ago

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Andy Walker / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google has confirmed that it’s aware of the ongoing Android Auto connectivity issues.
  • A company representative told Android Authority that fixes are now rolling out.
  • The root cause of the problem is still unknown.

Google has acknowledged ongoing Android Auto connectivity issues following a wave of user complaints, particularly from Pixel and Samsung phone users.

Have you ever had connectivity issues with Android Auto?

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In an emailed update to Android Authority, a company representative said: “The team is aware of this and fixes are beginning to roll out.”

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Over the past few days, users across forums like Reddit have reported Android Auto connectivity issues. The problem appears to affect both wired and wireless setups, though wired connections seem especially unreliable.

Many users say the issue appeared suddenly despite previously stable connections, suggesting a recent update may be to blame. Reported problems include Android Auto not launching automatically, frequent dropouts, and failed wireless pairing.

Google hasn’t shared details on the root cause, but with fixes now rolling out, affected users should start seeing improvements soon.

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