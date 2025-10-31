Google may have learned from its irksome Maps mistake on Android Auto

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Android Auto users are reporting that Google Maps is centering the map again.

Unlike last time, the destinations menu is not blocking a portion of the map.

Remember earlier this year when an update centered the map in Google Maps on Android Auto? Well, the app is starting to do it again. However, this time, users may find it to be a welcome change rather than an irksome update.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

As a refresher, Google rolled out an update to the Maps app on Android Auto in late January. Where the map was previously right-aligned, this update centered the map. The problem was that this change didn’t take the UI into account, which led to the destination menu blocking a good portion of the route. Thankfully, it didn’t take long before the Mountain View-based firm reversed course and restored the old alignment.

According to a report on Reddit, it looks like Google has decided to test centering the map once again. Unlike back in January, there’s no destination box getting in the way of the view of your route. The Reddit user adds that centering continues to work when starting navigation, but it comes and goes. However, they were able to bring it back manually by tapping on the three-pane button, followed by a tap on the Maps screen. You can visit the post to check out the video the user shared.

On paper, centering the map seems like it would be a good idea. The only problem before was the UI obstructing the view of the map. Now that Google has ironed out those wrinkles, maybe it will become a change that users look forward to.

Follow