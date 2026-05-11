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Android Auto has an Audible UI problem, but the fix is easy

Book lovers may want to skip signing up for the Android Auto beta program.
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51 minutes ago

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Andy Walker / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Android Auto users are experiencing a UI bug when using Audible.
  • It’s reported that playback works fine, but the side panel UI gets stuck in a loop.
  • The problem appears to be connected to the Android Auto beta program.

Google recently opened the beta program for Android Auto, giving users a rare chance to become testers. While there’s still an opportunity to sign up, you may want to think twice if you’re an Audible user. A UI issue is causing headaches for some book lovers.

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As with any beta, there’s an increased chance that you’ll run into bugs. Those who frequently use the Audible app are learning that lesson firsthand. On Reddit, several posters say that they have encountered a looping UI problem. Specifically, when they open Audible on Android Auto, the side panel will repeatedly slide on and off the screen.

According to the reports, the app is not crashing and the audio is unaffected. However, the looping UI is so distracting that users are reluctantly choosing to drive in silence. It also appears that the issue is isolated to the Audible app; Spotify is said to work just fine.

There’s both good news and bad news for this problem. The good news is that there’s a solution that will bring everything back to normal. The bad news is that the solution is leaving the beta program.

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