I really wish these 7 apps worked on Android Auto

I wholly understand why Google disallows some apps to run on Android Auto and why some developers resist including support on their apps. After all, having a built-in screen that displays videos or web pages on a car’s dashboard is just as distracting as using a phone while driving. But to say that Android Auto’s app talents aren’t fully realized isn’t an understatement.

It appears that we may soon get game support on Android Auto, and Gemini support is looming large, too. However, I’d love to see a gaggle of great apps that support Google’s smart car dashboard. This is my Android Auto apps wishlist.

Google Tasks

You’ll notice several Google apps on this list, but Tasks would be among the most useful. While I use the to-do app to keep track of brief lists, from groceries to purchase to checklists for when we leave our apartment, I’d love its inclusion on Android Auto, specifically for the latter use case.

I juggle multiple items across my pockets, glove box, carry bag, and back seats. If something is not in a particular place or pocket, I’ll constantly worry if it’s indeed with me. The solution? I could pull up a Google Tasks list on the Android Auto screen, checking off items as I go.

The benefit of using the Android Auto screen instead of a phone is that I often stow my phone in the glove box, out of sight (smash-and-grab is a thing in my country). Of course, bringing up a Task list while parked would also be useful.

Tasks could be used in other ways on the road, too: A checklist for important car components to address before heading off on a trip. Think tire pressure, oil levels, washer fluid, etc.

A list of items you’ve packed in an emergency kit, the trunk, or glove box. It can offer quick reference when required, so you don’t rummage through the wrong bag or compartment.

General to-dos added using Google Assistant within the car itself. I often remember things I need to do while driving. It would be helpful to access these from the dashboard if required.

Google Keep

I use Keep as Google intended: a stack of digital sticky notes containing info I often reference. For the most part, Keep harbors many of my road trip plans, from overall forecast details I’ve pulled together for a trip, to lockbox combinations, destination addresses, and other tidbits that may come in handy on the road.

I’d love to pull up this information for quick personal reference purposes or for my partner to consult in the passenger seat. Again, I could share various notes with her to access on her phone, but her device isn’t always at hand. It’s also far less time-consuming to navigate the Auto screen, tap Keep, and view the check-in process right there than digging through a bag to find a smartphone.

Airbnb

Several apps offer native messaging systems. One such app that I use often while traveling is Airbnb. I’ve often received messages from hosts that I fail to check because I’m on the road and didn’t receive a notification on my smartwatch or didn’t hear my phone. This is particularly important, especially when the host requires a face-to-face meeting before letting you in. Communication between parties is vital in this case.

With Android Auto support, I could easily hear the message read out loud and decide to reply. Alternatively, my partner could converse with them via the Auto screen for quick-fire responses. This would ensure timely information exchange.

Accessing the app through Auto would also be helpful to view other information, like the check-in procedure, the stay’s address, and the host’s number should I need to call them via the Phone app.

Google Drive

Have you ever saved a vital document listing contacts for your trip, a PDF map explaining exactly which unmarked gravel roads to take, or a reservation confirmation you can’t find in its origin app? If you answered “no,” it’s likely that accessing Google Drive files on Android Auto won’t appeal to you, but it makes sense if you ever find yourself in the above situations.

Once again, I keep my phone out of reach, so easy access to information is super important to me while driving. Opening these apps via Auto would significantly improve the quality of life.

Slack

I mentioned that several messaging apps aren’t supported on Android Auto, and Slack seems to be the most egregious missing piece. I use it often to communicate with colleagues, and replying to DMs or channel messages while on the road would be extremely useful. This is particularly important for me as someone who regularly forgets to set their status when AFK.

Notably, Slack’s absence from Auto is odd, considering that Microsoft Teams, Discord, Zoom Meetings, and Google Chat all work on the platform.

Fitbit

Have you ever wondered how your vitals fluctuate while driving? I often go back to view my fitness data after I’ve completed a long trip to see how my body responds in certain moments. How high did my heart rate spike when that massive 18-wheeler cut in front of me? A small Fitbit dashboard display would offer such insight without distraction.

Google is also uniquely positioned to integrate its driving and personal health platforms to improve drivers’ well-being. Using Fitbit-garnered body data as a base, Android Auto could include suggested rest periods based on drive time, time of day, sleep quality, and heart rate info. Auto, in turn, could offer stop suggestions, like the nearest fuel station or point of interest.

The potential for innovation is far broader than simply displaying my heart rate on the infotainment screen, and hopefully, Google will realize this eventually.

YouTube

Finally, yes. No one should watch video while driving, and that’s not what I’m advocating for here. YouTube, as much as it’s a repository for video, hosts a slew of really great driving playlists and podcasts that I wish I could access in my car.

To ensure it adheres to safety requirements, Google could disable video but enable audio while the car is moving, allowing users to enjoy these. Once the vehicle comes to a halt, the video can be re-enabled. It would be great to catch up on sports highlights while waiting around a mall parking lot or view a quick visual tour of a town I’ve just entered.

I know I could access content via YouTube Music, but I don’t have the app and am not about to use it over Spotify.

I could get YouTube to work unofficially using a tool like Fermata, but it’s no longer under active development. It would be great if Google offered official support for playback on the Android Auto screen. Is there an app you wish worked on Android Auto? Please drop your contender in the comments section below.