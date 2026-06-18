This cool app turns your Android phone into an iPod Classic

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A brand-new music player app named NostalgicPod mimics the visuals and functions of the Apple iPod Classic.

The app costs $5 and offers a long list of features, including support for offline playback, podcasts, and the iPod Classic’s inimitable click wheel.

Apple officially discontinued the iPod lineup in 2022 after dominating the industry for a couple of decades.

The Apple iPod sparked a revolution in the tech industry during the early 2000s, quickly becoming the must-have tech gadget of the decade. Apple released multiple iterations of the iPod, ranging from the iPod Nano and Shuffle to the Classic, each serving a unique purpose.

While these iPod models now live only in our memory, an independent developer has freshly released an Android app that mimics the style and functionality of the iPod Classic, with a plethora of additional features built in.

Known as NostalgicPod – Retro Player, this app brings back all the familiar visual elements of the iPod Classic, including the click/cover wheel, star ratings, menus, and a “faithful” Now Playing screen that pays homage to the original. What’s even more impressive is that the developer has even built games such as Brick, Snake, and Solitaire into the app.

It’s not just a visual experience, however. NostalgicPod, at its core, is also a powerful music player, built for the modern-day user. The app can pull your songs (FLAC lossless up to 24-bit/192 kHz) from device storage, the SD card, or USB, per the developer.

Like most music player apps, NostalgicPod can find missing artwork from your tracks and even surface lyrics using LRCLIB. You also get access to thousands of stations via internet radio, plus a dedicated podcast player bundled for good measure.

Supported languages include English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Japanese. Given the nostalgia factor involved here, the $4.99 price tag doesn’t seem too steep, especially considering the amount of work that has gone into this project.

“NostalgicPod isn’t a clone. It’s a love letter to the iPod — the device that put a thousand songs in your pocket and made you fall in love with music all over again,” the developer states in the app’s description.

Having spent my teens surrounded by the iPod Classic, courtesy of my older siblings, I am quite tempted to try out the app on my Pixel smartphone.

While all my music today comes from a music streaming app, getting to experience Apple’s iPod Classic in its true form for $5 sounds like a decent deal. This also appears to be the general consensus among users on the developer’s Reddit post.

Apple discontinued the iPod Touch in 2022, as standalone music and video players became obsolete thanks to the growing number of smartphones in the market. However, it’s encouraging to see an app like NostalgicPod resurrect that idea, even if the world has already moved on to other things.

Would you be willing to give this app a try?

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