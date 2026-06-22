Android's strongest security mode may soon lock down something power users love

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google seems to be working on a new Advanced Protection feature to block access to Android’s Developer Options menu.

We’ve discovered code strings in Google Play Services suggesting that Advanced Protection Mode could soon automatically disable or restrict Developer Options when enabled.

The change would close a major security loophole, as Developer Options can be used to enable USB debugging, OEM unlocking, and other powerful system controls.

Advanced Protection Mode is Android’s highest level of device security. It bundles a range of protections that help defend against harmful apps, online attacks, and other threats. Once enabled, Android prevents users and malicious actors alike from accidentally disabling the security features that fall under the Advanced Protection umbrella.

Now, it seems Google is getting ready to make Advanced Protection mode even more robust by blocking access to Developer Options.

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Code we’ve discovered in the latest version of Google Play Services (version 26.25.31) indicates that Google plans to restrict access to Developer Options when Advanced Protection mode is enabled.

So far, the mode’s protections have focused on locking down high-risk actions like app sideloading, USB data signaling, connections to insecure 2G networks, and more.

However, the code strings we’ve seen strongly suggest that enabling Advanced Protection could automatically disable Developer Options or prevent users from turning the menu on in the first place.

Code Copy Text <string name="aapm_developer_options_disabled_title">Blocks developer options</string> <string name="aapm_developer_options_disabled_summary">Restricts access to developer options</string>

If this feature pans out, it would be a notable addition to Advanced Protection Mode’s capabilities. Developer Options provides access to several powerful system controls that could undermine the protections offered by Advanced Protection.

For example, someone with physical access to a device could enable USB debugging (ADB) or Wireless Debugging, potentially allowing commands to be executed on the phone. Developer Options can also be used to enable OEM Unlocking, which is a key step toward unlocking a device’s bootloader. Other settings allow users to alter system behavior, including mock locations and background process limits.

In other words, leaving Developer Options available creates a potential vulnerability in the tightly controlled environment that Advanced Protection Mode otherwise creates.

At this point, it’s unclear when the feature will arrive. Because the strings were found in Google Play Services, Google seems to be actively working on the capability, but we don’t yet know if it will be available in Android 16 or if it’s restricted to Android 17 and future QPR release. Still, the addition would make a lot of sense as Google continues to strengthen Android’s most secure mode.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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