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Android 17 is finally swapping taskbar app predictions for something you'll actually use

Google's Android 17 QPR1 Beta is ditching taskbar suggestions for your actual recent apps.
By

Jul 16, 2026 — 5:06 AM ET

Taskbar on an Android tablet running Android 16
Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority
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TL;DR
  • Android 17 QPR1 Beta replaces predicted taskbar apps with your most recently used apps.
  • On foldables, the taskbar specifically locks your last two active apps into the dock.

Scrolling through your app drawer on a big Android screen has always felt like an unnecessary speed bump. That friction is finally being addressed by Google with a small but highly requested change to how you navigate your device.

The latest Android 17 QPR1 Beta no longer shows predicted apps at the end of the taskbar dock. Instead, it now displays your most recently opened apps, so the interface behaves in a much more predictable manner.

Google’s Android community engagement lead, Mishaal Rahman, confirmed the change on X and shared a clip showing the new behavior. Apps that Android thought you might want to launch next used to live on the right side of the taskbar. Occasionally the prediction system might be helpful, but that meant the shortcuts were always changing, so it was almost impossible to develop any sort of muscle memory.

Android 17 taskbar apps
Mishaal Rahman / X

The taskbar in Android 17 QPR1 Beta now shows the last two apps you actually used on a foldable phone. The change makes more sense for anyone switching between documents, browsers, messaging apps or productivity tools on a big-screen device.

The update also brings Android’s multitasking experience closer to that of desktop operating systems, where it’s easier to jump back into recently used apps than algorithmic suggestions.

The feature is currently part of the QPR beta track, meaning it is still being tested before being rolled out to the general public. It doesn’t change the taskbar, but it does make it feel more consistent and easier to trust during day-to-day use.

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