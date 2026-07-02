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Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 makes desktop windowing feel more like a real PC
2 hours ago
- Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 improves desktop windowing by moving the taskbar and letting PiP windows float freely.
- Health Connect can now automatically track distance and calories in addition to steps using supported device sensors.
- The update also includes a cleaner Pixel Launcher context menu design and fixes bugs, including one affecting multiple spell checker language selections.
Google has started rolling out Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 to eligible Pixel devices, bringing another round of bug fixes alongside a handful of quality-of-life improvements. The update carries build number CP31.260618.005 and addresses several issues reported by beta testers. However, beyond the bug fixes, Beta 6 also introduces a few noteworthy features for Android’s desktop windowing experience.
Desktop windowing continues to receive polish as Google works toward making Android a more capable desktop operating system. Google’s Mishaal Rahman points out that the latest beta brings the taskbar icons from the bottom center of the screen to the bottom-left corner, giving the interface a more traditional desktop-like layout.
In desktop windowing, taskbar icons are now on the bottom left instead of in the bottom center.Plus, picture-in-picture (PiP) windows now freely float in desktop windowing so you can drag them anywhere on screen and they’ll stay there.Previously, they’d snap to the left or… pic.twitter.com/Bm2ZCuvPzp— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 1, 2026
Google has also improved how picture-in-picture (PiP) windows behave when using desktop windowing. Instead of automatically snapping to the left or right edge of the display, PiP windows can now float freely anywhere on the screen. Once repositioned, they’ll remain where you place them, making multitasking feel much more flexible.
Another notable addition arrives in Health Connect. Following Android 16 QPR2’s introduction of automatic step tracking via on-device sensors, Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 further expands the feature. Devices can now automatically track distance traveled and calories burned, in addition to steps.
Because these metrics are now collected directly through Health Connect, developers no longer need to implement separate tracking logic for supported activity data. Users still remain in control of this information and can continue managing which apps have permission to access their Health Connect data.
The update also refreshes the Pixel Launcher home screen context menu with a cleaner design. The menu no longer separates individual options with divider lines, while the “Wallpaper & style” label has been moved above the recent wallpaper carousel.
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