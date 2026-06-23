Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 is out now for your Pixel phone to test

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Two weeks following the release of Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4, today Beta 5 becomes available for testers.

While Beta 4 skipped Pixel 6 and 6 Pro support, they’re now once again included.

Google’s changelog largely consists of bugfixes.

Last week marked a major milestone for Android releases, with Android 17 finally hitting stable and starting to go out to Pixel devices everywhere. As much as we were looking forward to that release, testers are already onto the next big update beyond that one, with Google’s Android 17 QPR1 Betas giving them a taste of the changes set to land with the September Feature Drop. After QPR1 Beta 4 landed two weeks back, Google’s now ready to move on to QPR1 Beta 5.

Google’s Mishaal Rahman shares the good news over on X, confirming that build CP31.260608.007 is incoming for testers on Pixel 6 and later devices. That’s important because last time the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were explicitly excluded — although Google promised we’d see support for those older models returning with this new release.

If you’re curious to try QPR1 for the first time, you can get started by registering your Pixel device in Google’s Android Beta Program.

On the flip side, if you’ve been testing the Android 17 Beta and would rather just make the move to stable without having to wipe all your device’s data, Google warns that you should not install QPR1 Beta 5, and instead proceed to opt out of the program.

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