Android 17 codename: Our survey reveals your top dessert choice

Android 16 has been out for Pixels for a while now, and we’re already well on our way to Android 16 QPR1. Thanks to Google’s move to Android Canary, we know a fair bit of what’s coming with further updates to the Android platform, including Android 17. What we don’t know yet is what Android 17 would be called. We asked you what you think Android 17’s dessert codename would be, and most of you feel that Google should go with “Cheesecake” for Android 17.

We received about 1900 votes on our survey, and Cheesecake emerged as the top choice for Android 17’s dessert codename, getting more than 530 votes for a 28% share. Churro is the runner up, with almost 15% votes, following which we have Crème Brûlée at almost 13%, Caramel Custard at almost 12%, and Cherry Pie at 11%. At the bottom of the table, we have Choco-chip Cookie at almost 8%, and Coffee Cake and Crepe getting 6% each.