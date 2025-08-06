Android can now give you a heads up when your phone's time zone changes

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android can now alert you when your device’s time zone has been automatically updated.

This alert will come in the form of a notification, but you have to opt-in, first.

The feature is live in the July 2025 Android Canary release and may roll out in the Android 16 QPR2 stable update.

Update 1, August 6, 2025 (02:15 PM ET): The “time zone change” feature described below didn’t go live in the stable release of Android 16, but it’s finally available in the July 2025 Android Canary release. It may roll out to users in the second quarterly release of Android 16, which is scheduled to roll out in December 2025. Original article, February 8, 2025 (06:00 AM ET): Telling you what time it is is one of the important functions of a mobile device, and fortunately, they’re all really good at it. Using location data derived from your phone’s mobile network, Wi-Fi, or GPS, your phone can even automatically adjust the time when you enter a new time zone. Sometimes, though, you may want a heads up when your phone’s time zone has been automatically updated, which is why Google is working on a new feature for Android 16 that does just that.

While I was digging through Android 16 Beta 1, I found some strings for a new “time zone change” feature that is supposed to show up under Settings > System > Date & time. The description says that the feature will let you “receive a notification when your time zone is automatically updated.”

Code Copy Text <string name="time_zone_change_notifications_toggle_summary">Receive a notification when your time zone is automatically updated</string> <string name="time_zone_change_notifications_toggle_title">Time zone change</string>

With some tinkering, I managed to get the “time zone change” toggle to appear in the Settings app. Here’s a screenshot:

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

However, I don’t have a screenshot of the notification itself that will appear, as I haven’t been able to travel outside of my time zone since enabling the feature. Fortunately, I know what it will say, as Android 16 Beta 1 also added strings pertaining to that. The title of the notification will explain that “your time zone changed” and the body of the notification will include exactly what time zone you’re now in.

Code Copy Text <string name="time_zone_change_notification_body">"You're now in %1$s (%2$s)"</string> <string name="time_zone_change_notification_title">Your time zone changed</string>

This is a pretty straightforward feature that will make Android even better at timekeeping, as it’ll enable the OS to proactively alert you to time zone changes. Knowing that your phone’s time zone has changed and what time zone it has specifically changed to can be beneficial for making appointments or plans with other people, and it can also save you from digging into the Settings app when you need to manually change the time zone in apps like Outlook.

While the feature itself is pretty simple, it builds upon something that’s actually quite complex under the hood: time zone updates. Time zones are a mess to manage, but thanks to Google Play System Updates, Google can push out changes to the time zone database on Android devices soon after the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) releases an update. This capability, combined with the multiple location options available on most Android hardware, makes Android devices some of the best around for keeping time.

Although I spotted this feature in Android 16 Beta 1, I don’t know if it will appear in the stable release of Android 16. Code for new features often appears well before their debut, so it’s not always clear if a feature that Google is working on is planned for the upcoming release or a future one. Since Google plans to release Android 16 in Q2 of this year, we’ll soon find out if this one makes the cut.

