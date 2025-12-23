Check your stocking: Google just released Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1 is available now for Pixel 6 and newer devices.

Beta 1.1 arrives just a week after Beta 1, and attempts to resolve issues with app crashes.

What does everybody want on Christmas Eve Eve? Freshly fallen snow? How trite. Peace on Earth and goodwill towards man? Positively basic. Google knows what all you Android enthusiasts really want, and it is coming through for you in full force with… a new Android release!

We are talking about Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.1, and Google shares the news over in Reddit’s Android Beta sub, not even a week after giving us Android 16 QPR 3 Beta 1. We’ve been spending the past few days poring over that one and telling you all about QPR3’s new features in development, and now Google’s already coming through with a follow-up.

You can download the new release for the same devices supported by QPR3 Beta 1: the Pixel 6 and newer phones, including the foldables, as well as the Pixel Tablet. There’s a separate build for the Pixel 7a in specific (CP11.251114.004.A2) but everybody’s still getting it. If you’re already on Beta 1, there’s nothing for you to do, and you’ll just see a notification when your update is ready to install.

As you can probably guess from this being a point release, we’re not looking at a ton of new functionality here, and instead Google has put this one together to fix an annoying bug: apps immediately crashing when launched. If you noticed that happening with any after installing QPR3 Beta 1, you should be very happy with this update hitting your device. And if it’s been smooth sailing for you already, well — hopefully this new build doesn’t change that course any.

If you’re looking to now just get started with Android Beta testing, you can enroll your Pixel device and get going with QPR3 Beta 1.1 right out of the gate.

