Good news for custom ROMs: Google just released the Android 16 QPR2 source code

TL;DR Google has started uploading the source code for Android 16 QPR2 to AOSP following its release for Pixel devices today.

This marks a return to form for Google after the company surprisingly withheld the source code for Android 16 QPR1 for two months.

Developers can now access the new code on the AOSP Git repositories under the “android-16.0.0_r4” tag to begin building custom ROMs.

Earlier today, Google rolled out the big Android 16 QPR2 update for all Tensor-powered Pixel devices. While technically classified as a minor update, it’s anything but; it brings a wealth of new customization options, productivity features, security improvements, and developer APIs. Following the release, we wondered when Google would share the source code. We didn’t have to wait long: Google has already begun uploading Android 16 QPR2’s source code to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), giving independent developers the opportunity to build their own operating systems based on the latest release.

Normally, this wouldn’t be newsworthy. Google has traditionally published the source code for new Android versions within a day or two of their release — its standard practice for years. However, following the release of Android 16 QPR1 in early September, something unusual happened: Google didn’t share the source code until over two months later. Since that release coincided with the November 2025 Pixel Drop, we suspected Google withheld the code until the update rolled out, though the company never confirmed this.

Given that context, some developers worried Google might repeat that strategy and withhold Android 16 QPR2’s source code for an unspecified time. Thankfully, that hasn’t happened. Google started uploading Android 16 QPR2’s source code almost immediately after releasing the update. This suggests the previous delay was indeed tied to the mid-cycle Pixel Drop, and that today’s update — while not officially labeled a Pixel Drop — is one in all but name.

Developers interested in building custom ROMs based on Android 16 QPR2, or simply exploring the new code, can do so by navigating to the AOSP Git repositories on android.googlesource.com. As of this writing, only the new “ android-16.0.0_r4 ” tag is visible for some repositories in AOSP, likely because Google hasn’t finished uploading the entire source code. Once completed, the “ android-16-qpr2-release ” branch will go live on all applicable repositories.

If you spot something new or interesting in the Android 16 QPR2 source code, send me a message — I’d love to hear from you!

