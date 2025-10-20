Google confirms when Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 will return

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google recently halted the roll out of Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.

The update had a bug that caused system UI to crash when desktop mode was enabled.

Google has confirmed that the rollout will resume this week.

Last week, Google released Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 for eligible Pixel devices. While some users were able to install the update, others were not. That’s because shortly after the company released the update, it appeared the beta was pulled. If you were looking forward to this update, you won’t have to wait that much longer to jump on board.

As a refresher, the third beta of Android 16 QPR2 offers a long list of fixes for issues like Google Play System updates failing to install and poor battery life due to excessive CPU usage by the launcher. You can take a look at the changelog for the other fixes in our article about the release. However, this update also featured a bug that led to bootlooping issues caused by desktop mode.

Not long after the update was released, users discovered that they were no longer able to download and install QPR2 Beta 3. When attempting to search for available updates, users would get a message that their device was up-to-date. Although an announcement was never made, it was clear that the company likely halted the rollout.

After this situation occured, Android Authority reached out to Google for comment. A Google spokesperson has now confirmed to us that Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 will be available again sometime this week.

Unfortunately, the spokesperson did not offer an exact date. So it’s unclear when the update will reappear this week. At least it looks like we won’t have to wait all that long.

