Survey reveals Android 16 QPR2 is a huge hit with fans

Google is switching up its release cycle with Android 16. Instead of just one big update, we get another smaller update before the end of the year in the form of Android 16 QPR2. While Pixel users are used to QPR releases, many of the features within are available for OEMs to bake into their own updates, so they don’t have to wait until the Android 17 release. We asked users what they think about Android 16 QPR2, and it turns out that most people are loving the update.

Our poll received close to 2,700 votes, and from this group of people, over 1,700 (representing ~64% of voters) consider it a huge update, and they love it. The good majority has good reason for it, too, as there’s plenty to love in the update.