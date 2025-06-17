A fix is on the way for Android 16's broken navigation buttons and gestures

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Android 16 users have been dealing with an issue that causes navigation buttons and gestures to become temporarily unresponsive.

Google has reportedly fixed this bug internally.

The fix is expected to roll out in the next update.

The stable build of Android 16 has been available for Pixel devices for a week now. While it has been smooth sailing for the most part, some users have run into bugs. One such bug negatively impacts navigation buttons and gestures, but we won’t have to wait too much longer for a fix to arrive.

Recently, there have been reports about an issue with Android 16 that temporarily renders navigation buttons and gestures unresponsive. However, for some users, the bug only causes a bit of lag between input and execution. It’s unclear just how widespread the bug is, but it appears to affect all Pixel models and is said to happen randomly.

Thankfully, it seems Google was quick to act on this problem. According to Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, Google says the navigation bug has now been fixed internally. Although the fix isn’t available publicly yet, it will reportedly roll out in the next update.

If you’re still dealing with this problem, there are some workarounds you can use until the fix arrives. One option is to switch to a different launcher app or clear the Pixel launcher’s data and cache. Rebooting the device also apparently works for some users.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.