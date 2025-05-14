Android 16 is just weeks away, but has it met your early expectations?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

This has been a massive news week for Android, and we haven’t even had Google I/O yet!

Android 16 is now confirmed to roll out to devices starting this June. It’ll bring plenty of new features, including the debut of Material 3 Expressive, a refreshed design language emphasizing colors and customization, the revised Quick Settings panel, and the welcome updates to Live Updates.

There are the practical introductions, too, like Intrusion Logging, which will make it tougher for crooks to sell your device, and Advanced Protection Mode, which makes USB connections more secure.

However, it’s easy to get lost in the list of new additions and forget the features Android still lacks. This bumper update may still fall short of user expectations.

Some may still desire baked-in mode support akin to One UI, while others may crave more visual flexibility for large-screen devices, like tablets and foldables.

So here are the questions: What killer feature do you think Android still needs?

Has Google’s early showing of Android 16’s features impressed or disappointed you?

Is Material 3 Expressive an improvement over the current design language?

Has Android’s recent update issues made you wary of grabbing Android 16 immediately after release?

Which Android 16 feature are you most excited about? 2157 votes New Quick Settings/notification panel design 53 % Customizable app icons 19 % Lock screen widgets 23 % Other (let us know in the comments) 5 %

👇Sound off in the comments: What do you think of Android 16 — a dynamic version revision that has already stolen your heart, or another disappointing showing from Google?