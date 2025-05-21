Android 16 fixes the mistake Google made with Do Not Disturb mode

Update: May 21, 2025 (5:05 PM ET): We have learned that the icon for the Modes tile is not a dedicated Do Not Disturb toggle. Rather, it only works as a toggle for DND if it is the last mode you’ve toggled. So, if Bedtime mode was the last mode you toggled, the icon would toggle Bedtime mode instead of DND.

Original article: May 21, 2025 (3:42 PM ET): When Google rolled out Modes in the latest Android 15 quarterly release, it also removed the dedicated Do Not Disturb (DND) tile from Quick Settings. This toggle allowed you to switch back and forth from normal mode to DND mode with a single tap. In April, we found evidence that Google was planning to re-add the shortcut to Quick Settings. Now it appears the toggle is back with Android 16, but in a slightly different way.