Android 16 could finally let you remap keyboard shortcuts

TL;DR Google is working on a new Android feature that will let you customize keyboard shortcuts.

This option isn’t live yet, but we spotted code for it in Android 16 preview builds.

It’s not clear how extensively you’ll be able to customize keyboard shortcuts, but seeing as Android doesn’t offer any sort of keyboard shortcut customization, it has to be better than the status quo.

While some people are skeptical of Google’s plans to turn Chrome OS into Android to compete with the iPad, I’m personally really excited because of what it means for the future of Android. Under this effort, Google is working to make Android a viable desktop operating system, similar to Chrome OS. That requires them to improve how Android handles input accessories, such as physical keyboards. Google is now planning to allow customization of keyboard shortcuts in Android 16.

Android has an extensive set of keyboard shortcuts that let you navigate the UI, open the app drawer, take a screenshot, and perform many other actions. These shortcuts are listed in Android’s keyboard shortcut menu, which is due to be redesigned for large screen devices in the next quarterly release of Android 15.

By default, Android doesn’t allow remapping existing shortcuts. While many hardware remap apps are available for Android, they can only remap buttons detected through the Android Accessibility API. Furthermore, these remap apps typically don’t work while the screen is off. They also require a persistent background service, which could be killed when the device is low on memory. The only way to properly remap keys is to edit the key layout file that Android uses to map key presses to Android key codes. However, this requires root access.

A future Android release may finally include a native keyboard shortcut customization menu. We found evidence of a native keyboard shortcut customization menu in the Android 16 Beta 1 release, though it’s not yet functional. It appears Google will add a button to the existing keyboard shortcut menu to launch a new customization mode. This mode will allow you to assign shortcuts to key combinations that are not already in use. Here are the strings we spotted in the code that hint at this new feature:

Code Copy Text <string name="shortcut_helper_customize_mode_title">Customize keyboard shortcuts</string> <string name="shortcut_helper_customize_mode_sub_title">Press key to assign shortcut</string> <string name="shortcut_helper_customize_button_text">Customize</string> <string name="shortcut_helper_done_button_text">Done</string> <string name="shortcut_customize_mode_add_shortcut_description">Press key to assign shortcut</string> <string name="shortcut_customize_mode_remove_shortcut_description">This will delete your custom shortcut permanently.</string> <string name="shortcut_customize_mode_remove_shortcut_dialog_title">Remove shortcut?</string> <string name="shortcut_customizer_generic_error_message">Shortcut cannot be set.</string> <string name="shortcut_customizer_key_combination_in_use_error_message">Key combination already in use. Try another key.</string> <string name="shortcut_helper_add_shortcut_dialog_placeholder">Press key</string> <string name="shortcut_helper_customize_dialog_cancel_button_label">Cancel</string> <string name="shortcut_helper_customize_dialog_error_message">Key combination already in use. Try another key.</string> <string name="shortcut_helper_customize_dialog_set_shortcut_button_label">Set shortcut</string> <string name="shortcut_helper_content_description_meta_key">Action or Meta key icon</string> <string name="shortcut_helper_content_description_plus_icon">Plus icon</string>

We don’t know how extensive the customization will be, as we haven’t been able to activate the feature yet. Ideally, Android will allow for remapping every available shortcut to any desired key combination. Adding entirely new shortcuts would also be a welcome addition, though there’s no indication of that being planned currently.

We also don’t know when Google plans to release this new feature. While it’s possible the tool will be available in the official Android 16 release, this remains uncertain. Regardless, Google must continue to improve keyboard and mouse support if it wants Android to be taken seriously as a desktop OS, and adding new features like customizable keyboard shortcuts is a good step towards that goal.

