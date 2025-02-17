Google tweaks Pixel's Battery Health page ahead of rollout

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is still working on a Battery Health menu in Android, and a teardown has revealed a tweaked look for the page.

The Battery Health menu shows battery capacity and charging optimization functionality.

Google has been working on a Battery Health menu for Pixel phones since 2022 at the very least. We haven’t seen this menu surface much since then, but it looks like Google has spruced up the feature in Android 16.

9to5Google activated the Battery Health menu in the second Android 16 beta, showing a tweaked UI compared to the initially leaked page. The outlet’s screenshot is below.

The tweaked UI shows two main dropdown menus, namely a battery capacity menu and a dropdown menu for “battery health articles.” The battery capacity figure is a measure of your long-term battery health, with your capacity dropping over time as your phone is subjected to more charging cycles. For what it’s worth, the Pixel 8a and later are rated for 1,000 charging cycles before they reach 80% capacity. That means a Pixel 9 Pro XL, with its 5,060mAh battery, would basically have a ~4,000mAh battery after 1,000 cycles.

We’ve also got a charging optimization setting here, which is ostensibly in line with the current charging optimization feature. You can currently disable optimization for maximum speed, choose adaptive charging (finish charging right before you typically unplug), or limit the phone to an 80% charge to maximize battery health.

9to5Google also discovered a string that mentions Google will let you “improve battery measurements” by recalibrating the battery. This recalibration process could take a “few” weeks.

In any event, we hope this battery health menu is available in stable Android 16. More information about battery health is always welcomed, especially if Google is offering seven years of software updates for its Pixel phones.

